Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted On Monday
The Phoenix Suns got some great news on Monday as their head coach Monty Williams has been named the 2022 Head Coach of The Year.
Superstar point guard Chris Paul sent out a tweet to congratulate his head coach on the big accomplishment.
Paul's tweet said: "WD > WS…Congrats Coach Mont on Coach of the Year!!"
The Suns made the NBA Finals last season after a ten-year playoff drought, and Paul was in his first season with the franchise, so he played a large part in their turnaround.
They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games, but the season was still a massive accomplishment.
This season, they finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.
Therefore, Williams definitely had the best case to win the award out of any of the other coaches.
The Suns are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, and it is tied up at 2-2.
Game 5 will be played in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday night.
