Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Lost Game 2

Chris Paul spoke to reporters after the Phoenix Suns lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2.

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 2 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening by a score of 125-114, which tied the series at 1-1 before they play Games 3 and 4 in Louisiana.  

After the loss, Chris Paul (who had 17 points and 14 assists) spoke to the media.  

The entire clip of Paul speaking to the media can be watched here. 

The Suns are the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are the eighth seed after making the playoffs via the play-in tournament. 

