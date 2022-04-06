Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Win On Tuesday

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 121-110 on Tuesday evening.

They are now 63-16 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season, which is the most wins in a season in franchise history.

Paul had 12 assists in the win, and afterwards he spoke to reporters.

"We just try to push each other, get everything we can get outta each other," Paul said. "As long as we leave it out there on the court every night, you live with the results."

The full clip of Paul speaking after the game can be watched here.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last year, and have clinched the best record in the entire NBA this season.

