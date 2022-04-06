Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Win On Tuesday

Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Beat The Lakers
Chris Paul spoke to the media after the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening.
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 121-110 on Tuesday evening.
They are now 63-16 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season, which is the most wins in a season in franchise history.
Paul had 12 assists in the win, and afterwards he spoke to reporters.
"We just try to push each other, get everything we can get outta each other," Paul said. "As long as we leave it out there on the court every night, you live with the results."
The full clip of Paul speaking after the game can be watched here.
The Suns made the NBA Finals last year, and have clinched the best record in the entire NBA this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.