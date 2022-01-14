Chris Paul's Status For Suns Game On Friday

The Phoenix Suns are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and for the game they will have All-Star point guard Chris Paul available.

He had missed practice on Thursday to receive additional COVID-19 testing, but will be able to play (see tweets below from Duane Ranking of AZ Central).

The Suns come into the game as the top seed in the Western Conference, and have the best record in the entire NBA at 31-9 in 40 games played.

They made the NBA Finals last season after trading for Paul, and they have been an elite team since he got to Phoenix.

This season they look like they have the ability to get right back to the NBA Finals.

As for the Pacers, they come into the game at 15-27 in 32 games.

