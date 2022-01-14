Skip to main content
Chris Paul's Status For Suns Game On Friday

Chris Paul will be available on Friday night for the game between the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

The Phoenix Suns are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and for the game they will have All-Star point guard Chris Paul available. 

He had missed practice on Thursday to receive additional COVID-19 testing, but will be able to play (see tweets below from Duane Ranking of AZ Central).

The Suns come into the game as the top seed in the Western Conference, and have the best record in the entire NBA at 31-9 in 40 games played. 

They made the NBA Finals last season after trading for Paul, and they have been an elite team since he got to Phoenix. 

This season they look like they have the ability to get right back to the NBA Finals. 

As for the Pacers, they come into the game at 15-27 in 32 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

