Chris Paul's Tweet After The Passing Of Bill Russell

On Sunday, Basketball Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88-years-old.

Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon."

After the news came out, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul sent out a tweet with two photos of himself with Russell.

Paul: "Unapologetically himself at all times!! The ultimate leader and just happened to be one of the best hoopers ever! RIP Mr Russell, you will be dearly missed"

Russell is an 11-time NBA Champion, five-time NBA MVP and 12-time NBA All-Star.

He was also a two-time NCAA Champion with San Francisco in college.

In the NBA, he played for the Celtics from 1956-69, and they were the only franchise he ever played for.

After playing, he was the coach of the Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics and Sacramento Kings.

As for Paul, he just finished up his second season in Phoenix, and they were the best team in the entire NBA during the regular season.

However, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, Paul led the Suns to the NBA Finals, which was his first time in the Finals during his legendary career.

The trip to the playoffs also ended a playoff drought that had lasted for a decade for the franchise.