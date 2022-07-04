Chris Paul's Viral Tweet On Monday

On Monday, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Paul: "Worked out with my son last week for the first time…been playing this game a long time…no better feeling!!"

Paul and the Suns had a fantastic regular season as they were the first seed in the Western Conference, and the best team in the entire NBA.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, so they had been expected to make another deep run in the playoffs.

After taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, they ended up going 1-4 in the next five games and the Mavs won Game 7 on the road to take the series.

Therefore, the end of the season was a major disappointment for the Suns (they also got blowout in Game 7).

They still have Paul and All-Star guard Devin Booker, so they will likely be in the mix once again next season.

Related stories on NBA basketball