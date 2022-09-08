Skip to main content
Christian Wood Reveals What Derrick Rose Told Him When They Were On The Pistons

Christian Wood sent out a tweet sharing what Derrick Rose told him while they were both on the Detroit Pistons. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks and Rose is on the New York Knicks.
Over the last few seasons, Christian Wood has turned into a very good NBA player.

He has spent the last two seasons with the Houston Rockets, and over those two seasons he played in 109 games and averaged a very impressive 19.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest. 

Over the offseason, the 26-year-old was traded from Houston to the Dallas Mavericks. 

Before his impressive stint with the Rockets, he was on the Detroit Pistons for the 2020 season, and averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest as a 24-year-old.  

During that season, he got a chance to play with 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose, who had an excellent year, averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per contest off the bench for the Pistons. 

Recently, Wood sent out a tweet sharing what Rose what told him while they were on the Pistons together.  

Wood: "When I was with @drose in Detroit he came up to me and told me ima be an all star in 3 years .. it’s the 3rd year since then ima prove him right . #motivation"

For a young player like Wood, who (at the time) was trying to establish himself as an NBA player, that motivation from Rose was probably very important to hear.  

At one point, Rose was one of the top-ten players in the NBA.  

Now that Wood is on the Mavs with Luka Doncic, he will likely be talked about more (and watched more), so if he (and the team) have a good season, he could make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. 

