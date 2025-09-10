Clarity Nearing on Future of Top NBA Free Agent Malik Beasley
Malik Beasley’s situation hasn’t been totally resolved.
While the news of the veteran guard no longer being a primary target in a gambling-related investigation suggested he was cleared, it was revealed that the NBA would undergo its own investigation.
According to ESPN, that situation should be wrapped up soon.
via David Purdum, ESPN: The league investigation is believed to be in its final stages, according to a source familiar with the matter. At least one U.S. sportsbook detected unusual betting interest on Beasley's statistics beginning around January 2024, according to a gambling industry source.
The investigation dates back to Beasley’s time with the Milwaukee Bucks. After he spent one season playing for the Bucks, Beasley joined the Detroit Pistons on a one-year deal in free agency.
The veteran sharpshooter ended up being a key player for Detroit. In 82 games, Beasley shot 42 percent from three, taking 9.3 attempts per game. The veteran averaged 16.3 points per game.
Beasley was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, after coming off the bench for all but 18 of the 82 games he played.
The Pistons had interest in bringing Beasley back for next season and beyond. According to reports, Beasley and the Pistons were gearing up to agree to a three-year deal, worth over $40 million. Once the news of the investigation broke, Beasley’s deal was off the table.
Detroit’s front office took its attention elsewhere. The Pistons signed Caris LeVert at the start of free agency and struck a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat to land Duncan Robinson.
Beasley won’t be able to get a similar deal unless it’s from the Brooklyn Nets. Currently, the Nets aren’t interested.
The handful of teams rumored to be looking into Beasley are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and the Pistons.
Earlier this week, Beasley posted to Instagram, stating that he would make a decision soon. A lot of smoke has built up around the Pistons.
Throughout the offseason, Beasley has been located in Detroit. He was recently spotted with multiple Pistons players out in Italy. All of that, mixed with the fact that Beasley name-dropped the Pistons as a potential team he might join in free agency, suggests a reunion could be in play for the 2025-2026 season at least.
First, Beasley will have to get cleared. Without any major punishment in place, Beasley should generate some strong interest on the open market.