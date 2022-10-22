Cavs And Bulls Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center in Illinois on Saturday evening.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Mitchell, Okoro, LeVert, Evan Mobley, Allen on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Saturday."

The Cavs enter the game with an 0-1 record after losing to the Toronto Raptors in their first game on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, All-Star point guard Darius Garland injured his eye, and he did not return to the game.

He has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Bulls.

Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest, so his health is something to monitor very closely.

The Cavs acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, so they are easily one of the most anticipated teams to follow this season.

As for the Bulls, they are coming off a loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday evening.

However, they beat the Miami Heat in their first game on Wednesday night.

Zach LaVine did not play in either of the first two games, but he will be playing on Saturday night.

In his absence, five-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan stepped up in a big way.

The former USC star is averaging 34.5 points per contest in the first two games.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest in his first season playing for the Bulls.