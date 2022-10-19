Skip to main content
Cavs And Raptors Starting Lineups

Cavs And Raptors Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most anticipated teams to watch heading into the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz over the offseason. 

On Wednesday evening, they will play their first game of the regular season when they play the Toronto Raptors in Canada.   

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.   

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Evan Mobley, Allen on Wednesday."

Both teams are coming off surprisingly good seasons. 

The Raptors were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the first round.  

Fred VanVleet made his first career All-Star Game, and they look like they are building something special in Toronto.

Nick Nurse has proved himself as one of the best coaches in the entire NBA. 

As for the Cavs, they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost both of their play-in tournament games to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

However, it was still their best regular season since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018. 

They come back this season with mostly the same roster, and the addition of a borderline superstar in Mitchell.

There is a case to be made that they could be a contender to win the east.

USATSI_19221668_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs And Raptors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19192769_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10006853_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Timberwolves Waive Player Before First Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19256986_168388303_lowres
News

Key Takeaways From 76ers-Celtics Opening Night Game

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19257834_168388303_lowres
News

Key Takeaways From Lakers-Warriors Opening Night Game

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18250064_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19257543_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Amazing Move In Lakers-Warriors Game Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17793374_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Bulls-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17537106_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks-Suns 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel