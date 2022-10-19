Cavs And Raptors Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most anticipated teams to watch heading into the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz over the offseason.

On Wednesday evening, they will play their first game of the regular season when they play the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Evan Mobley, Allen on Wednesday."

Both teams are coming off surprisingly good seasons.

The Raptors were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the first round.

Fred VanVleet made his first career All-Star Game, and they look like they are building something special in Toronto.

Nick Nurse has proved himself as one of the best coaches in the entire NBA.

As for the Cavs, they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost both of their play-in tournament games to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

However, it was still their best regular season since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018.

They come back this season with mostly the same roster, and the addition of a borderline superstar in Mitchell.

There is a case to be made that they could be a contender to win the east.