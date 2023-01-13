Cleveland Cavaliers Hire Former Fan-Favorite Player

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have hired former Cavaliers and Warriors center Anderson Varejao as a Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador.

Former NBA players joining NBA front-offices is becoming more and more of a trend throughout the years and on Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were the latest team to add a former player.

Anderson Varejao, who spent about 13 total years playing for the Cavaliers in his 14 year NBA career, will join the team as a Player Development Consultant and Global Ambassador, the Cavs announced on Friday.

Known for his funny antics and smile on the court, Varejao was always labeled as a fan-favorite due to his electric personality and especially due to his bushy haircut that fans fell in love with and tried to mimic when they went to his games.

Outlined in a press release by the Cavaliers, the team will honor Varejao with a special presentation and video tribute at halftime of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday, January 21st.

“Andy embodies all that the city of Cleveland stands for and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience, leadership and character back into the Cleveland Cavaliers family,” President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman stated. “His infectious work ethic and commitment to our community have earned him his rightful place in the fabric of this organization and all of Northeast Ohio, and his impact on the game internationally will benefit our global outreach. We are thrilled to welcome Andy and his family back full time to the Cavaliers.”

In this new role with the organization, Varejao will engage with coaches, front office and Cavaliers players in varying on-court development roles during the season, as well as travel internationally for both basketball and corporate activities.

It is said that he will also assist the Cavaliers in their on-going mission to grow the game of basketball globally, including in Latin America, as Anderson Varejao is from Brazil.

Playing a total of 14 years in the NBA, 13 with the Cavaliers and one as a member of the Golden State Warriors, Anderson Varejao has recorded career averages of 7.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor.

