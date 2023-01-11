Huge Announcement Given On Cavaliers Guard Ricky Rubio

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is expected to make his season debut on Thursday, January 12.

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently find themselves three-and-a-half games out of first place in the Eastern Conference and they have very quickly turned themselves into a real contending threat in the East.

Donovan Mitchell is playing at an MVP level, Darius Garland helps Mitchell create one of the best backcourt duos in the league, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are two young big men continuing to get better and the Cavaliers have displayed their depth at times through the season.

Well, Cleveland’s depth is about to get even better, as veteran point guard Ricky Rubio is nearing a return to the floor after suffering an ACL injury a season ago.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ricky Rubio is nearing a return from an ACL injury he suffered in December last season while playing for the Cavaliers and he is expected to make his season debut on Thursday, January 12 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rubio, 32, played in a total of 34 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 36.3 percent from the floor.

After suffering this ACL injury last season, Cleveland had traded Rubio to the Indiana Pacers in order to acquire Caris LeVert.

This past offseason, Rubio signed a three-year, $18.5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and he has undoubtedly had an impact on this young team off-the-court as a veteran leader.

Now, set to ease into a role behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt, Ricky Rubio gives the Cavaliers yet another playmaker and ball-handler to lean on over the course of a game.

Throughout his entire career both in the NBA and internationally, Rubio has been known for being a brilliant passer and high IQ basketball player, which is why his presence should allow Cleveland to make a real push for the top seed in the Eastern Conference during the second half of the season.

