Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted During The Bulls-Bucks Game
Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love sent out a tweet during Sunday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 on Sunday evening in Wisconsin, but the game was very entertaining in the second half, and during the game Kevin Love sent out a tweet.
The NBA Champion had a good season as did the Cavs, but they lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, which eliminated them from making the playoffs this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.