Cleveland Cavaliers To Host Several Free Agents For Workouts

Recently acquiring Donovan Mitchell in a massive, late-offseason trade with the Utah Jazz, the Cleveland Cavaliers have quickly shifted their focus to filling out the rest of their roster ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

As of right now, the Cavaliers still have some roster spots to fill ahead of the start of training camp at the end of September and they will be giving several free agents a chance to earn an invite to camp at the very least.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are set to host Armoni Brooks, Kelan Martin and Mamadi Diakite for workouts this week. The first of these workouts took place on Tuesday and a second workout is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Along with Brooks, Martin and Diakite, Fedor also reported that former 2018 second-round pick Ray Spalding will also be in attendance for these workouts.

Trading away Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz, the Cavaliers now have 14 players under contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. It is worth noting that both Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens have non-guaranteed deals for the upcoming season, so Cleveland could waive them with no penalty to open up a roster spot if they wish to do so.

Having three current All-Stars on their roster in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, as well as a future All-Star in Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers have suddenly turned themselves into a real contending threat in the Eastern Conference after failing to make the playoffs the last four seasons.

This team also has a lot of experienced depth on their roster with Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto and Robin Lopez, which is why Cleveland has a chance to be a very intriguing team to follow during the 2022-23 season.