Clippers Star Has VERY Good Question About Celtics-Bucks Game 3

Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet about Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics played a very entertaining Game 3 on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin, and the Bucks won 103-101 to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

The ending of the game was absolutely wild as the Celtics trailed 103-100, and Marcus Smart was fouled sending him to the free throw line for two shots.

The Celtics were in the bonus, so any foul meant two free throws, but when he was fouled he was behind the three-point line.

Therefore, if it was a shooting foul it would have given him a chance to shoot three free throws and tie the game.

However, the foul was called a non-shooting foul.

Los Angeles Clippers star Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet from his Twitter account about the play.

Batum's tweet said: "That's not a shooting foul?"

The Celtics will get a chance to tie up the series in Milwaukee in Game 4 on Monday night before returning to Boston for Game 5.

