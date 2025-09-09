Clock Ticking on Teams Pursuing Former Lakers Player in Free Agency
Soon, Talen Horton-Tucker is expected to fire up a run beyond the NBA.
Recently, it was revealed that the 24-year-old shooting guard agreed to a deal to play for a Turkish club. While that scenario is in motion, Horton-Tucker has a window to return to the NBA.
How Much Longer Do NBA Teams Have?
If a team still has interest in Horton-Tucker, they have less than a month to make a move. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Horton-Tucker’s offer includes a 21-day window for the young guard to find a new NBA home.
Without an NBA contract, Horton-Tucker would be set to go overseas to play for Fenerbahçe in the EuroLeague. Time is officially ticking.
Back in 2019, Horton-Tucker entered the NBA as a second-round pick out of Iowa State. Although he was announced by the Orlando Magic, Horton-Tucker was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Being in such a large market early on, Horton-Tucker had high expectations.
He hardly played during his rookie year (six games, 13.5 minutes per game).
Despite the lack of action, Horton-Tucker earned valuable experience as he witnessed a championship for the Lakers in 2020. After that, he picked up a reserve role, seeing the court for 20 minutes per game in 65 outings.
Horton-Tucker’s Lakers stint ended after the 2021-2022 season. The Lakers traded the veteran guard in a deal to net Patrick Beverley in the offseason. Horton-Tucker would spend two seasons with the rebuilding Utah Jazz.
Last September, Horton-Tucker signed with the Chicago Bulls. He landed a one-year deal, giving him 58 games to showcase his skillset. Horton-Tucker averaged 12.5 minutes off the bench. He produced 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.
Last year’s offseason proved that September isn’t too late for a veteran to remain on the market. Teams still have open roster spots, and the veteran guard has over 300 games of experience.
However, Horton-Tucker is trending toward a new path in Turkey. The NBA won’t go anywhere, but Horton-Tucker could be away for quite a bit if he doesn’t find a new NBA team soon.
With Fenerbahçe, Horton-Tucker is on pace to join a team with multiple EuroLeague titles and many Turkish Championships. They’ve also won nine Turkish Cups and seven Turkish Presidential Cups. His NBA experience would be highly valued in a situation overseas, considering he was around for an NBA Finals run during his rookie season.