Clue Emerges on Top NBA Free Agent’s Next Landing Spot
Malik Beasley is residing in Detroit, Michigan, while he waits for another contract to come his way according to Detroit News. Is that a sign he’ll return to the Detroit Pistons? The NBA is still waiting on what’s next for the veteran sharpshooter.
A few weeks ago, Beasley was reportedly no longer a primary target for a gambling-related investigation. As a result, speculation started heating up about the veteran sharpshooter’s next landing spot.
In early September, Beasley remains unsigned. Until his situation is totally resolved, that will likely remain the case as teams are waiting to see if the NBA will take any action.
While Beasley waits, he’s going to stay in his latest playing city. Since the Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in a potential reunion, Beasley’s location is surely a good sign for those who want to see him run it back with the Pistons in 2025-2026.
Who Else Showed Interest in Beasley?
The Pistons aren’t in a market of their own.
Several reports have suggested the New York Knicks are a team that has kept its eyes on the veteran. After seeing Beasley in action 10 times last season, the Knicks have taken a liking to the possibility of having Beasley’s high-volume three-point shooting on board.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are another team linked to the situation. After finishing the 2024-2025 NBA season at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Cavs fizzled out rather quickly last year. An addition like Beasley could give them an additional spark off the bench.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are the latest team to have eyes on Beasley this offseason.
They would be forming a reunion with the veteran. During the 2019-2020 season, Beasley suited up for the Timberwolves for the first time. He spent two full seasons with the Timberwolves before joining the Utah Jazz.
Over a span of three years with the Timberwolves, Beasley appeared in 130 games. He posted averages of 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Beasley attempted 8.3 threes per game, averaging 39 percent from beyond the arc.
Last season, Beasley had one of the most impactful runs of his career. He played all 82 games for the Pistons and averaged 16.3 points off the bench, while hitting on 42 percent of his threes on 9.3 attempts per game. He was the runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year race.
As long as Beasley's situation is cleared up soon, he'll have a team to join for next year. It's just unclear who that team might be.