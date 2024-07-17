Coaches Named for 2024 WNBA All-Star Game
The two coaches have been named for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. Women's college basketball icon and former WNBA coach Cheryl Miller and current Minnesota Lynx leader Cheryl Reeve will be on the sidelines for the event.
Miller was the first coach of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, leading the team from 1997-2000. In addition to coaching the Lynx, Reeve is also the coach of the U.S. Women's National Team, which will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"It's Cheryl vs. Cheryl," the WNBA wrote on X.
"Basketball legend and FIRST Head Coach of the Mercury Cheryl Miller is set to lead the WNBA All-Stars as they take on the USA Women's National Team in Phoenix! She will be joined by former Mercury star Adrian Williams on her coaching squad.
"Head Coach Cheryl Reeve will lead the USA Women's National Team! She will be joined by Kara Lawson, Joni Taylor, and Mike Thibault."
This year's WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.
Additionally, the WNBA has announced that hip hop artist and singer Pitbull will be the halftime performer for this year's event. It should be an entertaining atmosphere in Phoenix from start to finish.
2024 WNBA All-Star Game rosters
Team USA
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
- Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
Team WNBA
- DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
- Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
- Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
- Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
- Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
- Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
- Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
- Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky