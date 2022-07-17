Cody Zeller Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
Former 4th Overall Pick And College Superstar Is Still A Free Agent

Cody Zeller still remains a free agent on July 17. The veteran center has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers over his nine-year NBA career.

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, which began on June 30, and there are still very good players that are available.  

Currently, Cody Zeller is a free agent, and the former fourth overall pick could be a solid pickup for a team. 

The veteran center spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. 

Last season, was his first season with the Trail Blazers, and they went 27-55 and finished as the 12th seed in the Western Conference. 

Prior to playing for the Trail Blazers, Zeller had spent his entire career playing for the Charlotte Hornets. 

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana University, and played for the Hornets for the next eight years (they were still the Bobcats during his first season).  

In college, he was a superstar and helped lead the Hoosiers to the Sweet 16 in 2013. 

He also played with Victor Oladipo in college, so they were a very good team.

During his pro-career he has not been the star he was in college, but he's been a serviceable big-man.  

There is no question that he could help team off the bench by being a good veteran for a young team, or adding depth to a team that is contending for a title.  

He has career averages of 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. 

In addition, the 29-year-old has played in 11 career playoff games. 

