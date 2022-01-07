Cody Zeller's Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oregon on Friday night, and for the game they will have their center Cody Zeller back.
Zeller had missed the team's last 12 games, but will be available on Friday, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter accounts of Casey Holdahl and Jay Allen.
The Trail Blazers come into the game with a 14-23 record in 37 games, and have had a very disappointing season.
They made the Western Conference Finals in 2019, and have lost in the first round in each of the last two seasons.
Right now, they are 12th seed in the west, which would not have them in the playoffs or the play-in tournament.
Zeller is in his first season with the Trail Blazers after spending his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets.
