Media Personality Shares Who He Thinks Was The MVP This Season

Colin Cowherd believes that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the 2021-22 NBA MVP.

On Thursday, FS1's Colin Cowherd shared who he believes should win the MVP Award for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Cowherd is picking Antetokounmpo to win his third MVP Award.

"When he's on the floor, they outscored opponents by 400 points," Cowherd said. "When he was off the floor this year they were outscored by 122 points."

The Bucks finished the year with a 51-30 record, and they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will play the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

