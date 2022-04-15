Skip to main content

Media Personality Shares Who He Thinks Was The NBA MVP This Season

Colin Cowherd believes that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo should be the 2021-22 NBA MVP.

On Thursday, FS1's Colin Cowherd shared who he believes should win the MVP Award for the 2021-22 NBA season.  

Cowherd is picking Antetokounmpo to win his third MVP Award. 

"When he's on the floor, they outscored opponents by 400 points," Cowherd said. "When he was off the floor this year they were outscored by 122 points."

The Bucks finished the year with a 51-30 record, and they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will play the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

Media Personality Shares Who He Thinks Was The MVP This Season

By Ben Stinar48 seconds ago
USATSI_12738641_168388303_lowres
News

Rapper Drake Just Bet This Much Money On The Warriors To Win The West

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Quote About Nobody Picking The Warriors To Make The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17827358_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jarrett Allen's Final Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
Paul George vs pacers apr 13
Injuries

Clippers Updated Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18078279_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen Injury Update For Friday's Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16275756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

John Collins' Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet To Elon Musk

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10866206_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Spoke To The Media On Thursday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago