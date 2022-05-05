Skip to main content

Prime Giannis Or Prime Kobe? Analyst Chooses Who He'd Take

FS1's Colin Cowherd insinuated that he would take prime Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) over prime Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers). Antetokounmpo and the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls are in the first-round of the playoffs and they are now playing the Boston Celtics in the second-round.

This week, on FS1's The Herd, Colin Cowherd played a game where he picked Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime versus other legendary players in their primes. 

One of the comparisons was who he would take between a prime Kobe Bryant or a prime Antetokounmpo. 

"Remember, Kobe was a volume scorer, he was not efficient," Cowherd said. "Giannis is efficient. Also, Kobe was a very good defender for about five-years. Early on his career and late he wasn't. This is hard, come on, these are not easy questions. I don't like flash and glamour, I like the mid-range."

Antetokounmpo is only 27-years-old, but he is already a two-time NBA MVP, Defensive Player of The Year, NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP.  

The Bucks finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the playoffs.  

They are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. 

The series is tied up at 1-1. 

Prime Giannis Or Prime Kobe? Analyst Chooses Who He'd Take

