Prime Giannis Or Prime Kobe? Analyst Chooses Who He'd Take
This week, on FS1's The Herd, Colin Cowherd played a game where he picked Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime versus other legendary players in their primes.
One of the comparisons was who he would take between a prime Kobe Bryant or a prime Antetokounmpo.
"Remember, Kobe was a volume scorer, he was not efficient," Cowherd said. "Giannis is efficient. Also, Kobe was a very good defender for about five-years. Early on his career and late he wasn't. This is hard, come on, these are not easy questions. I don't like flash and glamour, I like the mid-range."
Antetokounmpo is only 27-years-old, but he is already a two-time NBA MVP, Defensive Player of The Year, NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP.
The Bucks finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the playoffs.
They are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
The series is tied up at 1-1.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.