Watch The Video Of Peyton Manning At The Grizzlies-Nuggets Game

The Denver Nuggets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and a very famous guest was in attendance at the game in Colorado.

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning was in attendance at the game, and a video of the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback at the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Grizzlies won the game 122-118, and are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games played.

They have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA this season.

As for the Nuggets, they are now 23-21 in 44 games played on the season.

Manning retired from the NFL as a member of the Broncos in 2016.

