Column: Dear Indiana Pacers, Thank You
From the moment I got out of bed on Sunday, I was thinking about it. From that first sip of coffee until the opening tipoff, most of my day was spent imaging what it would be like to witness the Indiana Pacers hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy into the confetti-filled air at the end of Game 7.
I watched the highlights from this incredible playoff run, then I dug up some of the best moments in Pacers playoff history. I clicked the "play" button on the hype videos shared by the organization — one narrated by radio play-by-play man Mark Boyle, and the other voiced by Indiana legend Reggie Miller.
With tears in my eyes and a catch in my throat, I continued thinking about what an NBA championship would mean to Indianapolis, to the state, and the fanbase. As silly as it sounds, a man who has parlayed a love of sports into a career, I was overwhelmed with emotion.
I wanted this one badly, damnit. I wanted it for Indianapolis, a city that nurtured my passion for sports. I wanted it for Indiana, the state that serves as the foundation for my obsession with basketball. I wanted it for Pacers fans everywhere. I wanted it for my family. Selfishly, I'll admit, I wanted it for me.
Unfortunately, my dream didn't become a reality. The Pacers came up one game short of bringing a world championship back to Indianapolis, falling 103-91 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7.
Yes, I've buried the lede a little bit here, but this column isn't aimed at dwelling on the negative. Instead, I'm writing this to celebrate everything the Pacers accomplished this season and to thank them for providing us with one of the most memorable runs in playoff history.
Tyrese Haliburton fueled most of the iconic moments over the last two months. We'll forever remember his heroics during the postseason, highlighted by the miraculous game-tying bucket against the New York Knicks in Game 1 in Madison Square Garden.
It hardly seems fair that his season ended with an injury in the biggest game in franchise history.
The improbable comebacks, clutch shots, and classic finishes are only a part of what made this run unforgettable. Some of the most memorable moments, at least for me, came outside the game.
My grandmother and I talked on the phone after every Pacers win during this playoff run. There were no formal greetings, just a headfirst dive into a five-minute conversation about the game. Following Haliburton's game-winning bucket in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, she called me the next day and said, "I woke up thinking about that shot."
For a pivotal Game 4, my fiancée and I drove four hours for a watch party in Indianapolis, an evening shared with two of my oldest friends. We couldn't afford tickets to the NBA Finals, but we wanted to experience the atmosphere of a city in euphoria.
A group chat with my father and brother suddenly turned from weekly check-ins to daily messages, most of which revolved around the Pacers. My aunt texted me before Game 7 to say, "I wish we were all watching this together again."
My mother sent me texts after every game, usually in a state of disbelief, excitement, or frustration, depending on the outcome. My stepfather, a New Yorker, adopted the Pacers as his favorite NBA team simply because he married into the fandom.
The city and the state rallied around the Pacers like it was the 1990s or the early 2000s. Downtown Indianapolis transformed from the Circle City into a Sea of Gold. No matter where you went or who you talked to, every conversation started and ended with basketball.
Pacers legends descended upon Indianapolis in big numbers. Reggie Miller sat courtside for every game during the NBA Finals. Metta World Peace and Lance Stephenson showed their support often. Jermaine O'Neal, Mark Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Dale Davis, Jalen Rose, Travis Best, Rik Smits, Derrick McKey, Brad Miller, Roy Hibbert, Al Harrington, and so many others made appearances at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, representing many different eras of Indiana basketball.
During a time when so much divides us, the Pacers brought us together. They made us proud to wear that "Hoosier" badge, bringing us so much joy and so much hope with every winning play.
This Pacers team reminded us that "In 49 states, it's just basketball ... but this is Indiana."
Yes, I wanted this one. I wanted it for Bob and Nancy Leonard. I wanted it for Herb Simon. I wanted it for Rick Carlisle. I wanted it for Myles Turner and TJ McConnell. I wanted it for Tyrese. I wanted it for Reggie and Rik. I wanted it for Metta and "Stack." I wanted it for our city. I wanted it for our state. I wanted it for the fans. I wanted it for this team, which gave us so much to cheer about this year.
The Pacers gave us everything they had every single night. They revitalized a fanbase that has dealt with heartbreak after heartbreak. A team that "experts" projected to lose every playoff series came one game short of bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Indianapolis. They provided us with a lifetime worth of memories in one postseason run.
It's painful that the 2024-25 Indiana Pacers couldn't win an NBA title. But in a matter of days, we'll all look back on this season, this postseason run, as the most memorable in franchise history. We'll think about all the positives, on and off the court, for years to come.
For that, I have just two words for this organization and this team ... Thank you.