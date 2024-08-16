Connecticut Sun Announce Sellout for TD Garden Game vs. Los Angeles Sparks
The WNBA is invading Boston's TD Garden on Aug. 20. The Connecticut Sun have announced a sellout crowd for the matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks at the iconic NBA venue.
Connecticut sold 19,156 tickets for the matchup against Los Angeles. It will be the third-most attended WNBA game of the 2024 season and also sets a franchise record for most ticket sales to a single game.
It will also be the first WNBA game ever played at TD Garden.
“We are thrilled with the reception from the Boston market for our game at TD Garden. It’s truly special to make history by hosting the first ever professional women’s basketball game in this arena, known for its incredible basketball prowess and championship culture," said Sun president Jen Rizzotti.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to expose the Connecticut Sun brand by playing a game more centrally located to our New England fan base. Women’s sports are here to stay, and this is a wonderful celebration and confirmation of that fact."
Connecticut currently owns the second-best record in the WNBA, sitting at 18-6. Los Angeles is 6-19 on the seaon.
“We’re thrilled that our first-ever WNBA game at TD Garden, featuring the Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks, has sold out,” said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins.
“This remarkable turnout showcases Boston’s deep support for women’s professional basketball and our vibrant sports scene. TD Garden broke attendance records with the first-ever Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot earlier this year, and we are proud to keep the momentum and immense support of women’s sport going.”
The Sun and Sparks are scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff from TD Garden in Boston. The game will air on Spectrum Sports Net.