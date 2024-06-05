Connecticut Sun Announce Signing of Veronica Burton
The Connecticut Sun are adding another player to the roster. On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of Veronica Burton, who agreed to a contract that will keep her with the team for the remainder of the season.
“We’re excited to add Veronica Burton to our roster,” said Sun general manager Darius Taylor. “She brings essential backcourt depth and an ability to defend and play the Connecticut Sun style of basketball.”
Burton spent the first two seasons of her WNBA career with the Dallas Wings (2022-23). She played in 76 games, making 19 starts. She averaged 2.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
The 5-foot-9 guard was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She was a standout defensive player during her college career at Northwestern. She was a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year selection and was twice named a first-team All-Big Ten player.
In 2022, Burton was named the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year. She finished her career at Northwestern having scored 1,536 points, dishing out 575 assists, grabbing 556 rebounds and recording 394 steals.
Burton joins a Connecticut squad that has dominated the WNBA through the first month of the season. The Sun are 9-0, the last unbeaten team remaining in the league.
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 14.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game through the month of May. Connecticut coach Stephanie White was named the WNBA's Coach of the Month, as well.
Connecticut is back in action on Saturday, June 8, hosting the New York Liberty. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.