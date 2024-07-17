Connecticut Sun Make Championship Move, Acquire Marina Mabrey From Chicago Sky
Trade news has emerged from the WNBA just ahead of the 2024 All-Star Game. Wednesday, the Connecticut Sun announced that it acquired veteran guard Marina Mabrey after reaching a trade agreement with the Chicago Sky.
Mabrey averaged 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 34.4% from 3-point range in 23 games with the Chicago Sky this season. She was in her second season with the franchise, joining Chicago in 2023.
In addition to Mabrey, the Sun also receive a second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Sky received Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, a first-round selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft and the rights two swap in the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft.
"Today is very bittersweet. We traded two really great people who are not only good basketball players but have helped add to the winning culture we have here in Connecticut," said Sun general manager Darius Taylor.
"We want to thank both Rachel and Moriah for their professionalism and contributions on and off the court. They will truly be missed by our fans, our team and our organization. We wish them well and much success with their new organization."
Banham is averaging 4.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game this season. Jefferson has posted 2.1 points and 0.7 assists per contest.
Connecticut has enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2024 season, owning an 18-6 record and sitting in second place in the league standings. The Sun appear to be making a move to be a championship contender by bringing Mabrey into the fold.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. She is a player that we feel will give us the extra edge to compete for a championship this year," Taylor said. "She brings a competitive spirit and scorer's mentality along with an ability to make big plays. I believe (coach) Stephanie (White) and her staff will be able to utilize Marina in many ways as we start the second half of our season and continue our quest for our first title."
Tuesday night, Mabrey hit some clutch shots in Chicago's 93-85 road victory over the Las Vegas Aces. She finished the game with 15 points while shooting three-of-seven from long range.
"Marina has made a significant impact over the past two seasons with the Sky behind her scoring ability, playmaking, competitiveness and commitment to the community," said Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca. "We appreciate all of her contributions to the organization and wish her continued success in the league."
With a month-long break upcoming for the WNBA All-Star Game and 2024 Paris Olympics, we won't see Mabrey in a Sun uniform until an Aug. 16 game against the Dallas Wings.
Could the veteran guard be the missing piece that helps Connecticut bring a WNBA title back home?