Connecticut Sun Sign Rookie Defensive Specialist to Roster
WNBA rookie Celeste Taylor continues to receive opportunities around the league. On Friday, the Connecticut Sun announced that it signed the former Ohio State star to a seven-day contract.
Taylor, who was selected No. 15 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, just completed a seven-day contract with the Phoenix Mercury. She was waived by the Fever on June 25.
"The Connecticut Sun has signed rookie guard, Celeste Taylor, to a seven-day contract the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," the team said in a statement.
Taylor appeared in five games during her time in Indiana. She averaged 0.6 points, 0.2 assists and 0.2 rebounds per game with the Fever.
In her brief time with the Mercury, Taylor appeared in four games. She logged 15.8 minutes per contest and averaged 2.5 points, 1.8 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game.
Prior to her WNBA career, Taylor spent time at Texas, Duke and Ohio State in college. At Duke, she was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and also earned All-ACC first-team honors.
Taylor then spent her final year of eligibility at Ohio State, where she was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. She finished the season averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She helped lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten regular season title.
Before the WNBA took a break for the Olympics, the Sun made a splash move by trading for Chicago Sky sharpshooter Marina Mabrey. It was a move Connecticut wanted to make to compete with the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx for a league championship.
Connecticut is in action on Friday night, traveling to play the Dallas Wings.