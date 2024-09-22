Connecticut Sun Win Game 1 as Marina Mabrey, Alyssa Thomas Torch Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever had no answers for Connecticut Sun stars Marina Mabrey and Alyssa Thomas on Sunday afternoon. The duo put together incredible performances in a 93-69 victory to win Game 1 in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
Mabrey scored 27 points off the bench for the Sun, setting a new WNBA record for a bench player in a single game. She converted on nine-of-20 shots from the floor, making five 3-pointers, as well. The guard also had three rebounds and three assists.
Thomas was unstoppable throughout Sunday's contest, ending the game with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. It was her fourth career triple-double in the WNBA playoffs.
Mabrey was a midseason acquisition from the Chicago Sky. The Sun picked up the sharpshooter right at the WNBA All-Star break, adding more firepower to an already-skilled roster.
Sunday, that addition proved to be a big win.
Defensively, Connecticut stymied the Fever. Caitlin Clark was held to just 11 points and eight assists, making just four-of-17 shots from the floor. Aliyah Boston was the most effective player for Indiana, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
As a team, Indiana connected on just six-of-28 shots from 3-point range and had 14 turnovers. The Sun also had 18 fast break points and outscored the Fever 50-36 in the paint.
Connecticut won three of the four matchups against Indiana during the regular season. Now, the Sun will have the chance to eliminate the Fever from the WNBA playoffs in Game 2.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday, Sept. 25 with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN.