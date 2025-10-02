Contract Details for Late-Round Rookie Shows Commitment From Warriors
It’s not easy for an NBA second-round pick to secure a standard deal with a team that includes multiple years of guaranteed pay, but the Golden State Warriors are making that type of investment on their second-round guard, Will Richard.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Richard would be securing a standard deal with the Warriors. According to a report from HoopsHype, the first two seasons are fully guaranteed.
via @MikeAScotto: Sources: Golden State Warriors signed Will Richard to a four-year, $8.69M deal via second-round pick exception. It’s fully guaranteed the first two seasons and non-guaranteed the last two seasons (team option for 2028-29).
Richard enters the NBA after spending four seasons in the NCAA. He started his college career at Belmont, then took his talent to Florida for his sophomore effort. In 32 games, he made 49 percent of his field goals and 40 percent of his threes, while averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Over the next two seasons, he continued starting at Florida. During his third and final season with the Gators, Richard started all 40 games he played. Seeing the most minutes of his career, Richard averaged a career-high 13.3 points, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.
The Memphis Grizzlies submitted the pick for Richard, taking him 56th overall in the second round. The Warriors traded for Richard by sending the 59th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the draft rights to Justinian Jessup, and a 2032 protected second-round pick.
Although Richard was selected in the range of players who typically land two-way contracts, if anything, the Warriors can still utilize him at the NBA G League level if they feel like the extra reps are needed.
For the time being, Richard is unlikely to land playing time within the Warriors’ rotation right away. With Golden State competing for a championship, it’s going to be difficult for a second-round rookie to squeeze minutes in Steve Kerr’s daily lineup.
Still, the Warriors are making a notable commitment to Richard, not only by signing him to the standard deal in the first place, but by making sure he gets his second-year salary without having to worry about getting cut loose after just one season.
Richard is set to take part in his first NBA training camp this week. Soon, he'll earn some minutes in the preseason, so the Warriors can get a better look at what he might bring to the table.