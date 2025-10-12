Cooper Flagg and LaMelo Ball Dazzle in NBA Preseason Highlight Battle
Just because it’s preseason doesn’t mean it can’t be exciting. The Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks met for a matchup on Saturday night, and notable stars from both sides took the court.
The young standouts LaMelo Ball and Cooper Flagg were in the mix, making an impact for their teams early on, and putting together highlight-worthy plays.
It was a tale of two players. For Cooper Flagg, it was another opportunity to show the NBA that he has arrived. For Ball, his night could serve as a reminder that he can still be one of the most creative scorers when he’s healthy and on the floor.
Cooper Flagg Dazzles in his Second NBA Action
via @TheHoopeCentral: COOPER FLAGG WITH THE MOVES.
via @TheHoopCentral: Cooper Flagg is putting on a show.
via @TheMavsBlog: Cooper Flagg is going to be such a weapon in transition.
via @TheSteinLine: Bold home preseason opener take: I think Cooper Flagg will win Rookie of the Year.
Entering the NBA as the No. 1 pick, Flagg is expected to be a top competitor for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. While he ends up in a unique situation, landing with a supposed playoff contender, Flagg is still expected to play a key role for the Mavs, who have been launching a new era with Luka Doncic out of the picture.
When Flagg made his preseason debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week, the rookie forward produced 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block in 14 minutes of action. He shot 3-6 from the field, and knocked down 2 out of his 3 shots from three.
Against the Hornets, Flagg checked in as a starter for 24 minutes of action. The rookie shot 4-8 from the field, 1-2 from three, and knocked down both of his free throws. He finished the game with 12 points. In addition to his scoring, Flagg came down with 4 rebounds, and dished out 1 assist.
LaMelo Ball Issues a Reminder
via @TheHoopCentral: LaMelo is so smooth.
via @NBA: LaMelo Ball stepback triple. LaMelo Ball fadeaway triple. Two pretty plays from the Charlotte playmaker
via @NBA_AU: LaMelo Ball's out there running rings around the defense
via @roddystr: LaMelo Ball still one of the most special shot creators and shot makers I've ever seen
via @HornetsReddit: LaMelo Ball to Miles Bridges for the SLAM!
The league knows what Ball brings to the table well, but that doesn’t mean he’s easy for defenses to stop.
Entering the NBA in 2020 as the third-overall pick for Charlotte, Ball quickly showed just how well his game could translate from the NBL in Australia to the National Basketball Association. As a rookie, LaMelo appeared in 51 games, generating 31 starts. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists. and 1.6 steals.
Cooper Flagg is expected to win the Rookie of the Year award. LaMelo Ball accomplished that feat in 2021.
Heading into year six, LaMelo has a lot to prove. He made the All-Star game once when he was fortunate to have good health in 2022. Since then, Ball has struggled to appear in 50 games during a season. Last year, he played in 47 matchups, averaging 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds.
During Saturday night’s matchup between Dallas and Charlotte, Ball checked in for 23 minutes. He shot 8-13 from the field, and went 4-8 from beyond the arc. The veteran guard produced 20 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 block.
via @hornets: HORNETS DUB.
More Fastbreak on SI