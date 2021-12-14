Crazy News About The Warriors Before They Traveled To New York To Play The Knicks

Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Crazy News About The Golden State Warriors Before They Traveled To Play The New York Knicks
    Publish date:

    Crazy News About The Golden State Warriors Before They Traveled To Play The New York Knicks

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday evening, and play the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday evening, and play the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Indiana Pacers 102-100 in Indianapolis on Monday night, and were scheduled to fly to New York City after the game for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.   

    However, things did not go as planned with their flight out of Indianapolis after the game.   

    According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater (see tweet below), their plane had mechanical problems, and they had to stay the night in Indiana.  

    Slater later reported that the Warriors had been scheduled out of Indiana on at 10 A.M. on Tuesday morning (see tweet below).   

    According to Slater the plane left Indianapolis at 10:35 A.M (see tweet below). 

    Steph Curry hit five three-pointers and had 26 points in the game against the Pacers, and is just two three-pointers away from breaking the all-time record.      

    The Warriors come into the game with a 22-5 record, and have the most wins in the entire NBA.  

    As for the Knicks, they began their season 5-1 in the first six games, but are now just 12-15 through 27 games this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
    News

    Crazy News About The Warriors Before They Traveled To New York To Play The Knicks

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Raptors-Nets Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Five Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Sunday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16915762_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted Of Kevin Durant

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17286863_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Suns Injury Report For Game Against Clippers

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
    News

    Deandre Ayton's Official Status For Suns-Clippers Game

    19 hours ago