Crazy News About The Warriors Before They Traveled To New York To Play The Knicks

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Indiana Pacers 102-100 in Indianapolis on Monday night, and were scheduled to fly to New York City after the game for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

However, things did not go as planned with their flight out of Indianapolis after the game.

According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater (see tweet below), their plane had mechanical problems, and they had to stay the night in Indiana.

Slater later reported that the Warriors had been scheduled out of Indiana on at 10 A.M. on Tuesday morning (see tweet below).

According to Slater the plane left Indianapolis at 10:35 A.M (see tweet below).

Steph Curry hit five three-pointers and had 26 points in the game against the Pacers, and is just two three-pointers away from breaking the all-time record.

The Warriors come into the game with a 22-5 record, and have the most wins in the entire NBA.

As for the Knicks, they began their season 5-1 in the first six games, but are now just 12-15 through 27 games this season.

