Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Cryptic? Here's Kevin Durant's Tweet After The Nets Beat The Cavs
    Publish date:

    Cryptic? Here's Kevin Durant's Tweet After The Nets Beat The Cavs

    Kevin Durant sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Brooklyn Nets picked up their 13th win of the season when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112 in Ohio on Monday night. 

    Their 13-5 record in the first 18 games is the best in the Eastern Conference. 

    The Cavs fell to 9-9 on the season. 

    After the game, the 2014 MVP sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Durant had 27 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the game. 

    Even without Kyrie Irving (who hasn't played this season), Durant and James Harden have the Nets on top of the Eastern Conference. 

    Harden had 14 points, six rebounds and 14 assists in the win on Monday night. 

    However, the regular season is not relevant to the Nets, because they will only be defined by how they do in the playoffs. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17213709_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's Kevin Durant's Cryptic Tweet After The Nets Beat The Cavs

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_9339399_168388303_lowres
    News

    This Team Could Have Drafted Kyrie Irving And Klay Thompson In The Same NBA Draft

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Made A Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted Photos On Monday Morning

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
    News

    DeMar DeRozan Just Passed Michael Jordan On This List In The Knicks-Bulls Game

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_12579327_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Tweeted About The Las Vegas Raiders

    11 hours ago