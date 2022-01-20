Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Wednesday, and his post can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Durant is currently out due to a knee injury that he sustained on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center.

The update from the Nets on Durant's injury can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The tweet from the Nets said: "Following an MRI this morning, Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee. Durant is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation. Updates regarding his return will be provided as appropriate."

Currently, the Nets are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record, and Durant has been averaging 29.2 points per game.

