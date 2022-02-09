Here's What Josh Hart Tweeted After Getting Traded

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers made a big trade (see tweet below).

One of the moving pieces was Josh Hart going from New Orleans to Portland, and after getting traded the former Villanova star posted two tweets.

The tweets can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Hart has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Pelicans and now Trail Blazers.

He is 26-years-old, and was the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Trail Blazers have become sellers at the trading deadline as they have traded away their undisputed second best player C.J. McCollum to the Pelicans.

The veteran shooting guard will help form a big-three of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Currently, the Trail Blazers are the 11th seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are the 10th seed.

Related stories on NBA basketball