Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday
    Publish date:

    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Friday.
    Author:

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Friday.

    Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Friday, and his post can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA so far this season with a 24-6 record in their first 30 games.

    The Warriors made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (winning three titles in that span), but over the last two seasons they have missed the playoffs.  

    They have had All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson miss each of the last two seasons.

    However, the Warriors look like they will once again be a team that could compete to a win NBA Championship, and Thompson is expected to return to the lineup soon. 

    Curry is also looking like an MVP (he's already won two), and is averaging 27.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's How Kemba Walker Did In His First Game Back In The Rotation

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16238038_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Nash Speaks About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Hornets-Suns Game

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17333869_168388303_lowres
    News

    Huge News Reported About Nuggets-Nets Game

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Have Signed A New Player

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_14097592_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Signing A Former Kentucky Basketball Star

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
    News

    Mike Conley's Status For Wizards-Jazz Game

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16422020_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

    17 hours ago