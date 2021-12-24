Publish date:
Here's The Photos Steph Curry Tweeted On Thursday
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Thursday.
Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Thursday with four photos, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Curry and the Golden State Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
They had made the NBA Finals five straight seasons, and won three titles prior to their two-year drought.
However, they appear as if they are once again going to be one of the contenders to win the NBA title.
They are 26-6 on the season in 32 games, and have the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.
In their 113-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, Curry went off for 44 points, and he looks like he could be on his way to winning his third MVP Award.
