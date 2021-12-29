Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Watch Steph Curry's Absurd Pre-Game Shot From The Stands
    Publish date:

    Watch Steph Curry's Absurd Pre-Game Shot From The Stands

    Steph Curry had an incredible shot before the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening.
    Author:

    Steph Curry had an incredible shot before the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening.

    The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday evening, and before the game Steph Curry did something spectacular. 

    The three-time MVP hit an unbelievable shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

    Curry and the Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Christmas, which gave them the best record in the entire NBA (27-6 in 33 games), and the top seed in the Western Conference over the Suns. 

    After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they are now back to being at the top of the NBA standings (they had previously made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three titles in that span).  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15412826_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Absurd Pre-Game Shot

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17117962_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Ricky Rubio's Incredible Layup

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17420394_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17341711_168388303_lowres
    News

    Aaron Gordon's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17295939_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17238270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12738641_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17359585_168388303_lowres
    News

    Andrew Wiggins Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17102775_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jordan Poole's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    2 hours ago