Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted During His Brother's First Game With The Nets

Steph Curry sent out a tweet during Monday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets.

The tweet from Curry can be seen embedded below.

Curry quote tweeted a clip the Nets posted of his brother Seth making a three-pointer.

Seth was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets last week, and Monday night was his debut for his new team.

The former Duke star played 32 minutes, and had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

He also shot 10/18 from the field, and his performance helped the Nets end an 11-game losing streak as the Nets won the game 109-85.

In addition to the 76ers and Nets, he has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks.

The Nets will play their next game on Wednesday night against the Knicks.

