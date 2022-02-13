Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before Saturday's Game

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night in San Francisco, and before the game two-time MVP Steph Curry sent out a tweet.

The tweet from Curry can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Curry's tweet said: "Lock in! #dubnation"

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-15 record.

Their win over the Lakers snaps a two-game losing streak after losing to the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.

Curry finished the night with 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

The franchise has not been to the postseason in two years, but prior to the drought they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row (winning three titles).

In four of those trips to the NBA Finals, they went up against LeBron James when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

