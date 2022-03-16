Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards
Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 126-112 on Monday evening in San Francisco, and after the game two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry spoke to reporters.
Two clips of what Curry said postgame can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
This was Draymond Green's first time playing since January, so the big-three of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson were all back playing together again.
The Warriors have now won four straight games even though they are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.