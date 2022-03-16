Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 126-112 on Monday evening in San Francisco, and after the game two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry spoke to reporters.

Two clips of what Curry said postgame can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

This was Draymond Green's first time playing since January, so the big-three of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson were all back playing together again.

The Warriors have now won four straight games even though they are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.

