D’Angelo Russell Just Raised Expectations for Mavericks Stint
This summer, D’Angelo Russell wrapped up his run with the Brooklyn Nets and hit the free agency market with intentions of landing on a contender.
The Dallas Mavericks picked up the veteran guard on a short-term, multi-year deal, with hopes that he can bounce back after falling out of favor on the Los Angeles Lakers.
The veteran guard is not only confident he’ll bounce back with the Mavs—the one-time All-Star actually feels like he’s just now entering his prime at 29.
“My preparation is completely different,” Russell said on The Backyard Podcast.
“I still don’t feel—I mean—I feel like I’m in my prime. Like, I don’t feel old. I feel stronger. I feel wiser. I feel more careful. And that’s it.
During the 2023-2024 season, Russell played a full run with the Los Angeles Lakers, seeing the court for 76 games and starting most of those matchups.
As he averaged 33 minutes on the court, Russell produced 18 points per game, while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.
Playing under JJ Redick for the first time in 2024-2025, Russell made headlines for his sudden change of role. He started 10 games, but came off the bench for the other 19. He went from averaging over 30 minutes of action since 2021 to seeing the court for 26 minutes per game.
Russell’s second stint with the Lakers ended in late December. He was traded to the Nets, where he fired up a second stint. It was a positive reunion in the eyes of Russell, considering he developed into an All-Star during his time with the Nets.
During the final season of his first Brooklyn stint, Russell started 81 games. He posted averages of 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. He knocked down 37 percent of his threes.
Last year, Russell appeared in 29 games for the Nets. Seeing the court for 25 minutes per game on a rebuilding squad, the one-time All-Star averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. He struggled with his three-ball, making just 30 percent from deep.
The Mavericks have a lot of pressure weighing on them as they entered life without Luka Doncic last year. Whether it’s injuries to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, or bringing in the top rookie of this year’s draft class in Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks will have to live up to high expectations.
Russell will have plenty of eyes on him to help contribute to that. The 29-year-old is set to make $13 million over the next two seasons. Of course, the Mavs would love to see they have an improved Russell, whose prime is better than his 2019 campaign, but the former second-overall has a lot to prove in Dallas.