Dallas Mavericks Latest Team Linked To Dennis Schroder

It is kind of shocking not to see more teams show interest in him this offseason, but in the month of September now, Dennis Schroder still remains an NBA free agent.

Schroder, 28, has played with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over the course of his now nine-year career and the lack of interest in him league-wide is very disappointing.

Turning down a four-year, $84 million contract offer from the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, a year in which he played 61 total games with Los Angeles, Schroder was then forced to sign a one-year, near $6 million deal with the Boston Celtics ahead of the start of last season after not seeing much interest in free agency. He was then traded ahead of the trade deadline to the Houston Rockets.

A proven starting point guard who has thrived in a bench role through the years, Dennis Schroder is now being linked to the Dallas Mavericks, who still have an open roster spot ahead of the start of training camp.

Schroder has been playing for Germany in the EuroBasket 2022 and his contributions on the floor have led them to a 3-0 start with wins over France, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Lithuania. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Dallas Mavericks executives Nico Harrison and Michael Finley have been watching Schroder overseas and the team “has indeed considered” the idea of adding another veteran ball-handler next to Luka Doncic.

While his fit playing off-the-ball next to Doncic is a little questionable, Dennis Schroder could absolutely be a key bench talent for the Mavericks, especially since Jalen Brunson departed Dallas in the offseason to join the New York Knicks.

Spencer Dinwiddie has the ability to be the team’s backup point guard behind Doncic, but Dinwiddie really thrived in his off-ball role in the playoffs a season ago. With Tim Hardaway Jr. set to return from a foot injury as well, the Mavericks will have the depth they need out on the perimeter at the shooting guard spot.

Adding Dennis Schroder allows the Mavericks to have a true backup point guard who not only has experience in a “sixth-man-like” role, but will be looking to prove himself when on the floor in order to earn a new, larger contract following the 2022-23 season.

It will be interesting to see if the Dallas Mavericks make a move to fill their 15th roster spot ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season or if they will keep their options open.