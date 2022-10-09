Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Star

The Dallas Mavericks lost one of their best guards over the offseason when Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks.

The former Villanova star averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 79 regular season games and came up huge during the NBA Playoffs.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, they are considering adding another point guard to their roster (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Stein: "Dallas continues to weigh signing PG Facu Campazzo, league sources say, but no firm decision has been made. Campazzo has said since leaving Denver that staying in the NBA is his hope. @webEncestando reports he has EuroLeague interest from Fenerbahce and former team Real Madrid."

The long-time insider also added: "The Mavs came into camp hoping to leave open one roster spot and give players under contract first crack at PG minutes unclaimed by Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. With the regular season closing in, Dallas could still elect to bring in Campazzo or another vet as a third PG."

The Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals this past season, so they are likely coming into the year with more significant expectations than they had last preseason.

The loss of Brunson could prove costly, but only time will tell.

Campazzo has played two seasons in the NBA (all with the Nuggets), with averages of 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 130 regular season games.

He's also played in 14 NBA Playoff games, and in 2021 he averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in ten playoff games.

There is no question that he could be a serviceable bench player for the Mavs and would probably learn a lot playing for Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd.

The Mavs will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19 when they visit the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.