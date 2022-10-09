Skip to main content
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Star

Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Star

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dallas Mavericks lost one of their best guards over the offseason when Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks.

The former Villanova star averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 79 regular season games and came up huge during the NBA Playoffs.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, they are considering adding another point guard to their roster (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Stein: "Dallas continues to weigh signing PG Facu Campazzo, league sources say, but no firm decision has been made. Campazzo has said since leaving Denver that staying in the NBA is his hope. @webEncestando reports he has EuroLeague interest from Fenerbahce and former team Real Madrid."

The long-time insider also added: "The Mavs came into camp hoping to leave open one roster spot and give players under contract first crack at PG minutes unclaimed by Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. With the regular season closing in, Dallas could still elect to bring in Campazzo or another vet as a third PG."

The Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals this past season, so they are likely coming into the year with more significant expectations than they had last preseason. 

The loss of Brunson could prove costly, but only time will tell. 

Campazzo has played two seasons in the NBA (all with the Nuggets), with averages of 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 130 regular season games.

He's also played in 14 NBA Playoff games, and in 2021 he averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in ten playoff games.

There is no question that he could be a serviceable bench player for the Mavs and would probably learn a lot playing for Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd. 

The Mavs will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19 when they visit the Phoenix Suns in Arizona. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here 

USATSI_18363406_168388303_lowres
News

Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12347293_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12949133_168388303_lowres
News

The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16129653_168388303_lowres
News

Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19177510_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17896994_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Centers Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17645851_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Power Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres (3)
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Small Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15862250_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Shooting Guards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel