Dallas Mavericks Finally Take Free Agent Off NBA Market
The Dallas Mavericks have formed a late-offseason reunion with their veteran guard, Dante Exum.
The signing was expected, as it was reportedly agreed to back in early July. Initial reports suggested that the Mavericks were going to stick to a one-year deal with Exum. This week, the team announced that the signing was official.
The NBA loses another free agent from the market.
What Does Exum Bring to Dallas?
Exum has two seasons of experience with the Mavs already. He joined the team in 2023-2024 after a brief run in Serbia.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Exum appeared in 55 games. He started 17 matchups, seeing the court for 19.8 minutes per game.
Exum produced 7.8 points per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 49 percent shooting from three in 2023-2024. Those shooting averages remain his career-high, heading into the 2025-2026 run.
Read More: Luka Doncic Billboard Reminds Mavs Fans of NBA's Most Shocking Deal
Last year, Exum appeared in just 20 games for the Mavs. He picked up 13 starts, seeing the court for 18.6 minutes per game. Exum averaged 8.7 points (career-high) and shot 48 percent from the field.
Prior to his stint with the Mavericks, Exum started his career with the Utah Jazz. he was the fifth-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
During his fifth season with the Jazz, Exum was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After 320 games, it’s clear that Exum has not lived up to his draft position. However, the Mavericks are still invested in his value as a reserve heading into next season.
The Waiver Wire’s New Gain
In order to make room for Exum, the Mavericks have announced that they have waived Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
The NBA’s waiver wire gains a 23-year-old forward. In college, Olivier-Maxence Prosper had stints at Clemson and Marquette. He became a 24th overall pick for the Sacramento Kings during the 2023 NBA Draft. Dallas traded for him on draft night.
During his two-year run in Dallas, Olivier-Maxence Prosper appeared in 92 games. He posted averages of 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 40 percent from the field.
It's unclear if the young veteran has any interested suitors at this time. If the now-former Mavericks forward goes unclaimed, he'll become an unrestricted free agent, searching for an opportunity to sport a new uniform for the first time since entering the NBA.