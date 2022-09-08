Skip to main content
Dallas Mavericks, Maxi Kleber Agree On Contract Extension

Dallas Mavericks, Maxi Kleber Agree On Contract Extension

The Dallas Mavericks and forward Maxi Kleber have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension ahead of the start of training camp.

Coming off their run to the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are bringing back almost everyone from the 2021-22 season and they have rewarded Maxi Kleber with a new contract extension.

On Thursday, Dallas and Kleber agreed to a three-year, $33 million fully-guaranteed extension and he will now be under contract with the Mavericks through the 2025-26 season, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Kleber, 30, has played a total of five seasons in the NBA, all of which have been with the Dallas Mavericks.

A stretch frontcourt talent that has the ability to play either the power forward or center positions, Kleber has made a name for himself by being a “3-and-D” type of forward. He has shot 35.9% from three-point range for his career and he ranked first on the team in defensive rating during the 2021-22 season.

The Mavericks as a whole have made a name for themselves by being a strong defensive team and while their frontcourt has held a ton of their team’s inconsistencies, Maxi Kleber has been a steady presence for them over the last few seasons.

Playing in 59 games this past season, starting in 21 of them, Kleber averaged 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the floor and 32.5% from three-point range.

Finishing 52-30 this past year, the Dallas Mavericks will enter the 2022-23 season as contending threats in the Western Conference led by MVP candidate and three-time All-Star Luka Doncic. Maxi Kleber will once again figure to be a big part of the team's main core and rotation. 

Tags
terms:
Dallas MavericksNBA NewsMaxi Kleber

USATSI_18231490_168388303_lowres
News

Dallas Mavericks, Maxi Kleber Agree On Contract Extension

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13670563_168388303_lowres
News

Christian Wood Reveals What Derrick Rose Told Him When They Were On The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15055583_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9703200_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Dallas Mavericks Should Sign This NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18549458_168388303_lowres
News

Former Warriors Star Reveals Why He Left Team In Free Agency

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18583058_168388303_lowres
News

The Top-5 Rated Rookies In NBA 2K23

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17480197_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17470582_168388303_lowres
News

The Denver Nuggets Are Championship Contenders Nobody Is Talking About

By Brett Siegel