Dallas Mavericks, Maxi Kleber Agree On Contract Extension

Coming off their run to the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are bringing back almost everyone from the 2021-22 season and they have rewarded Maxi Kleber with a new contract extension.

On Thursday, Dallas and Kleber agreed to a three-year, $33 million fully-guaranteed extension and he will now be under contract with the Mavericks through the 2025-26 season, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Kleber, 30, has played a total of five seasons in the NBA, all of which have been with the Dallas Mavericks.

A stretch frontcourt talent that has the ability to play either the power forward or center positions, Kleber has made a name for himself by being a “3-and-D” type of forward. He has shot 35.9% from three-point range for his career and he ranked first on the team in defensive rating during the 2021-22 season.

The Mavericks as a whole have made a name for themselves by being a strong defensive team and while their frontcourt has held a ton of their team’s inconsistencies, Maxi Kleber has been a steady presence for them over the last few seasons.

Playing in 59 games this past season, starting in 21 of them, Kleber averaged 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the floor and 32.5% from three-point range.

Finishing 52-30 this past year, the Dallas Mavericks will enter the 2022-23 season as contending threats in the Western Conference led by MVP candidate and three-time All-Star Luka Doncic. Maxi Kleber will once again figure to be a big part of the team's main core and rotation.