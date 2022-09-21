Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player

Skip to main content
The Dallas Mavericks have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster.
The Dallas Mavericks had one of the most successful seasons out of all 30 teams in the NBA last season.   

They went all the way to the Western Conference Finals in Jason Kidd's first season as head coach.   

While they were expected to be good (they have All-Star Luka Doncic), not a lot of people could have predicted they would have gone that far.  

The team will play it's first regular season game on October 19 on the road against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona. 

With training camp coming up, teams continue to make roster moves, and the Mavs have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Stewart Jr. played his college basketball for Mississippi State and went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft last summer.

During his final season with the Bulldogs, he averaged 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest in 31 games.

He played with the Miami Heat during the 2021 NBA Summer League and was on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs this past season.

However, he never played in a game for the Spurs but did play in the G League.

In 36 regular season games, he averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.

He also played in 12 Showcase Cup games and averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

The Mavs will play their first preseason game on October 5 when they go to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder. 

