Former Nuggets Guard Reportedly Signing With Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on the road against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Oct. 19.

Back in May, they beat the Suns on that same court to win Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

They will have a new guard on their roster when the season tips off, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania: "Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has reached agreement to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Campazzo joins Mavs’ regular season roster, reunites with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Doncic."

NBA reporter Marc Stein also reported that the deal was going to happen.

Stein on Sunday night: "Facundo Campazzo has arrived in Dallas, league sources say, and now needs only to complete his physical before signing a one-year deal with the Mavericks on Monday or Tuesday. The Argentine PG would fill the Mavs’ 15th roster spot."

Campazzo is 31-years-old and has played in the NBA for the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

His career averages are 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

He has also played in 14 NBA Playoff games.

The Mavs are coached by Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd, so there is no question that Campazzo could benefit from learning from the all-time great.

They have a solid roster that is led by superstar Luka Doncic, but they lost key guard Jalen Brunson over the offseason to the New York Knicks.