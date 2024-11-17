Dallas Wings Land No. 1 Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft, Full Order Announced
The Dallas Wings will be the first to select in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The organization was the big winner of Sunday evening's WNBA Draft Lottery, receiving the No. 1 pick.
Last season, Dallas finished with a 9-31 record, the second-worst mark in the league. The Los Angeles Sparks — which will select second in the 2025 WNBA Draft — owned the worst record at 8-32.
With the Wings getting the No. 1 pick, that likely means that UConn star Paige Bueckers is heading to Dallas. She's the projected top selection in next year's draft and fills a big need for the franchise entering the 2025 season.
Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. That production came after missing the entire 2022-23 season due to injury. She's expected to be the top player in women's college basketball during the 2024-25 season.
The complete list of the 2025 WNBA Draft order is now known. Here's what it looks like:
- Dallas Wings
- Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky
- Washington Mystics
- Golden State Valkyries
- Washington Mystics
- Phoenix Mercury
- Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm
- Chicago Sky
- Minnesota Lynx
- New York Liberty
The Las Vegas Aces do not have a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, having their selection for violating league policies.
The 2025 WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 2025 but an official date has not yet been set. This will be the first year in which there will be 13 teams in the league, with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries.